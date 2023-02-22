It’s Not Inconceivable: Cary Elwes Will Do A Live “Princess Bride” Q&A At The Louisville Palace

“Life is pain, Highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something.”

On Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m., the Louisville Palace (625 S. 4th St.) will host a screening of the movie “The Princess Bride,“ followed by a special behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the screen from actor Cary Elwes, who played Westley.

Elwes will be live onstage for a moderated discussion of the film’s classic and iconic scenes, including “revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics,” according to a press release.

Tickets are $29-$49 for general admission for $150 for a VIP meet-and-greet.

Check out some classic moments from the movie below.

