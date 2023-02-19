As President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care, Hunter S. Thompson’s Take On The Former President Is Good Advice For Current Democrats

98-year old President Jimmy Carter, has entered hospice care. As the public pours in well-wishes and memories of a sweet old man building houses for the poor, we thought it might be appropriate to share an accolade from Louisville’s Hunter S. Thompson, whose assessment of Carter places him on the level of the leader of Hell’s Angels and another Louisvillian, Muhammad Ali. While it may sound like Thompson’s calling him “ruthless” is a diss, it actually is what Carter did to earn Thompson’s respect. We think it’s something that Carter’s fellow Democrats today should take to heart. Get the job done, for the people of the United States.

Carter was the 39th President of the United States.

Here’s Thompson’s take on Carter: