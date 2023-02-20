Fleet Foxes To Play Louisville Show This Summer

The indie-folk band Fleet Foxes will play a Louisville show on Sunday, June 18, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, as part of their Shore Tour.

In a press release, Fleet Foxes vocalist Robin Pecknold said, “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

Singer-songwriter Uwade will open the show. (Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket will be co-headlining three Fleet Foxes shows in California as part of the same tour.)

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.; tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

Check out some Fleet Foxes songs below.

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that My Morning Jacket would be playing the Louisville show with Fleet Foxes.