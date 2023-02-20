Fleet Foxes.Publicity photo by Shervin Lainez
Music

Fleet Foxes To Play Louisville Show This Summer

By ,

The indie-folk band Fleet Foxes will play a Louisville show on Sunday, June 18, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, as part of their Shore Tour.

In a press release, Fleet Foxes vocalist Robin Pecknold said, “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months. It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

Singer-songwriter Uwade will open the show. (Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket will be co-headlining three Fleet Foxes shows in California as part of the same tour.)

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m.; tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m.

Check out some Fleet Foxes songs below.

 

Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly stated that My Morning Jacket would be playing the Louisville show with Fleet Foxes.

Published under Music | Tags:

About the Authors

Fleet Foxes To Play Louisville Show This Summer

Giselle Rhoden is a graduate student at Bellarmine University studying digital media. She has interned with CNN Digital, where she wrote for the National Race and Equality Team. She is originally from the St. Louis area and is the news/features intern for LEO Weekly.

All Articles by this Author >

Fleet Foxes To Play Louisville Show This Summer

Carolyn Brown is the interim digital content editor at LEO and was formerly the staff photographer/writer. Follow her on Instagram at @cebrownphoto or get in touch at .

All Articles by this Author >