Film Shot In Louisville To Host Screening At Baxter Theater On March 3

Screenshot from "What We Do Next" trailer

A woman is released from prison after serving 16 years for the murder of her father. A NYC councilwoman and a corporate attorney are faced with the repercussions of their involvement in the crime. At stake is the intersection of race, class and the criminal justice system. The film is “What We Do Next” and was shot in Louisville. There will be a special screening of the film at Apex Filmworks/Baxter Avenue Theatre (1250 Bardstown Rd.) this Friday, March 3 at 7:15 p.m.

On hand to discuss the film will be members of the technical crew: Geoff Storts (1st assistant camera), Derek Sepe (sound mixer), Leslie Humphrey (Hair and makeup), and Jared Hardy (data wrangler and trailer editor).

Tickets for the showing are available now through the wwdnmovie.com website or at Baxter Theatre.

Watch the trailer for the film: