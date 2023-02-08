Feeling Hungry? Louisville Restaurant Week is Feb. 27 – Mar. 5.

Louisville Restaurant Week is coming and you can enjoy the great Louisville dining scene while helping to raise money for a great non–profit. Louisville Restaurant week is Feb. 27 – Mar. 5. The participating restaurants are focusing on prix-fixe, three-course menus at three different price points. The restaurants will feature a $26, $36, or $46 dollar meal. One dollar from each meal goes to the Hope Buss non-profit, which is working to create a hope-based infrastructure for families and individuals in need. The programs offered by Hope Buss address food insecurity, home insecurity, health and wellness, and education.

“Louisville is fortunate to have a vibrant and robust independent restaurant scene, which is certainly one of the city’s key tourism draws. Our agency is looking forward to this month’s Louisville Restaurant Week to be able to dually support Bourbon City’s strong culinary brand while simultaneously bringing awareness to this year’s philanthropic partner, The Hope Buss,” said Cleo Battle, Louisville Tourism President & CEO in a release. “We encourage guests to dine out during this annual week to support our city’s outstanding restaurants and The Hope Buss’ mission of serving and empowering Louisville’s underrepresented communities.”

A preview of participating restaurants includes Mesh, The Melting Pot, LouVino, Sarino, Naïve, NAPA, Morton’s, Simply Mediterranean, The Fat Lamb, and Brasserie Provence with more to be announced in the coming days.