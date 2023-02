Photo via Libertinus/Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0.)

Death Grips in Berlin in 2012.

Yesterday, Kentucky Performing Arts announced that the experimental/punk hip-hop trio Death Grips will play a Louisville show this summer.

The group will perform in Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Friday, July 28, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public this Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, check out a few Death Grips tracks below.