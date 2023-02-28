Comedians Bobby Lee And Andrew Santino Are Bringing Their ‘Bad Friends’ Podcast To Louisville

Whether for the good or bad of comedy, “Bad Friends Podcast” is coming to Louisville. Comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee are taking their “Bad Friends” podcast on tour and that includes a stop at The Louisville Palace on Wednesday, April 19. Presale starts on March 1 and go on sale to the general public March 3, at 10 a.m.

In case you haven’t heard the podcast, these two are real friends who share their fun and fights on the air for everyone to enjoy. This tour will take Santino and Lee through 32 cities across the country.

Andrew Santino stars in FX’s “Dave” and Lee is best known for his time on MAD TV.