Carmichael’s Kids Bookstore To Reopen After Flooding

Carmichael’s Kids, a children’s bookstore in the Highlands and offshoot of Carmichael’s Bookstore, announced this afternoon that they will reopen tomorrow, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m., after being closed for about a month due to flood damage.

The bookstore closed indefinitely in mid-January after flooding caused nearly $1,000 worth of damage to its books, furniture, flooring, and more. Carmichael’s Kids co-owner Kelly Estep told LEO earlier this month that she’d received dozens of supportive texts and emails from other indie bookstores after the flood.

Carmichael’s Kids released a statement about the reopening on Instagram this afternoon.

“We won’t lie: it’s been a hard month having our doors closed, dealing with repairs, and not getting to see your smiling faces. Our community reaching out and sharing with us how much the store means to them has definitely helped lift our spirits. We just can’t wait to see you. ❤”