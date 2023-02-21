Caamp Is Hitting The Road For A Summer Tour With A Stop In Louisville

Caamp is stopping in Louisville at the Palace on May 17

Caamp is hitting the road for a new North American tour playing festivals, multi-night gigs, and amphitheaters. When they make their stop in Louisville on May 17, they will be playing at the Louisville Palace (625 S. 4th St.).

Presale for the show will kick off tomorrow, Feb 22, with an artist presale, and tickets will officially go on sale Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the presale code by visiting the band’s tour website. No word on ticket prices yet.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, here’s our favorite part: the music. Here’s some Caamp to tide you over while you wait for tickets.