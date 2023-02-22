I-64/Sherman Minton Bridge Closures Are Coming. Here’s What You Need To Know

Oh the bridge closures are coming. If you’re a LEO-reading Hoosier or an Indiana-going Louisvillian, here’s what you need to know as the Sherman Minton Renewal continues:

The team working on the eastbound deck will be pouring concrete on the evening of Friday, Feb, 24 through Saturday, Feb. 25, (weather permitting). This means the right lane of the lower deck, going east, will be closed from on or after 6 p.m. on Feb. 24. This closure will last until about noon on Saturday, Feb. 25.

In the event of bad weather, the closure will be moved to the weekend of March 3-4.

Additionally, another concrete pour is scheduled for the eastbound 1-64 lane on Friday, March 17, through Saturday, March 18, with a similar timeframe as the previous from 6 p.m. on the Friday until about noon on the Saturday.

The top deck of Sherman Minton going eastbound will remain open. Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

Here is more information about the project from the press release:

About Sherman Minton Renewal

The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons.

To get more information about the project (if you’re not from ‘round these parts) or to receive text alerts or the e-newsletter you can visit the projects website: www.ShermanMintonRenewal.com. You can also follow the project on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.