For fans of all things bricks, Brick Fest Live is coming to Louisville at the Kentucky Expo Center in April. On Apr. 7 and 8, the festival will make a tour stop in Louisville to celebrate one of the most popular genres of toys ever, the building brick made famous by companies by LEO but much imitated by companies like MEGA and Nifeliz. The festival isn’t just about LEGO. but the craft of building with these small blocks.

What to expect from the event

A Giant Brick Pit for photo ops

A Minecraft Zone, a collaborative terrain-building environment

A Glow Zone for bricks that “shine under black light in this exclusive, glow-in-the-dark experience.”

A brick graffiti wall

A mosaic gallery

Derby races and a

Floor mural.

Brick Fest calls itself the “#1 attended family event for brick fans.” If you miss the Louisville date, the festival will make a stop in nearby Indianapolis, May 20-21. Tickets for the Indy date are on sale now and range from $16.99 – $37.99. Tickets for the Louisville show will be on pre-sale “soon.”