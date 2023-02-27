Black Rainbow Records To Host Tim Burton Themed Dance Party in April

On April 14, BlackRainbow Records will host Burton Fest, a Tim Burton themed dance party at Portal. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the Burton-themed bash starts at 8 p.m.

The “Party for the Recently Deceased” will pay homage to the master of all things weird and macabre with a costume contest and Burton-themed drinks. BlackRainbowRecords will also feature performances from three of their artists (The Dead Speak, The Cancellations and The Okay).

DJ Corey Borealis is bringing dance party vibes for the night for an event like none other. Burton fans are encouraged to bring their best costumes (perhaps a Wednesday Addams, Corpse Bride or Beetlejuice).

Tickets are $12 in advance and $20 at the door.