Beyoncé To Play Louisville Show This Summer At Former Cardinal Stadium

Beyonce released Renaissance last year and is touring this summer.

Beyoncé, who really needs no introduction, is coming to Louisville this summer.

This morning, Beyoncé announced her upcoming Renaissance World Tour, named after her most recent album. The 40-city tour will open in Stockholm in May, and it’ll play in Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium (that is, Cardinal Stadium) on Monday, July 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Tickets, as you might expect, aren’t available just yet. To have a chance at getting them, join Registration Group C at this link and follow Ticketmaster’s instructions to join the ticket lottery.

In the meantime, check out some tracks from “Renaissance” below.