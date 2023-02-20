Beatersville Car and Bike Show Is Happening May 28 In Portland.

Oooo you sexy devils, one thing I love is a big old street rod, beater, or muscle car. So the announcement of Beatersville is exciting! Beatersville Car and Bike show is returning to Louisville in the Warehouse District (15 and Main St.) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

If you don’t know, Beatersville is a traditional street rod and custom auto show featuring cars from 1968 or before. This will be the 18th annual event. There will be bands, vendors, food trucks, a cash bar, and the popular Miss Beatersville contest. Bands will perform at Portal at Fifteentwelve Creative Compound (1512 Portland Avenue)

Registration to enter a car, Miss Beatersville contest or to be a vendor opened on Feb. 2.