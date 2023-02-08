8 Valentine’s Day Events In Louisville

Looking for some V-Day fun? Try one of these events.

Valentine’s Day Couples Night

21st in Germantown

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Couples can get into a comedy open mic for free and get free desserts with a food order of $30 or more.

An Anti-Valentine’s Day

Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St.)

Free | 7 p.m.

Bring a photo of your ex and play darts with it, then show the photo at the bar to get half-priced appetizers.

For the Love of Film: The Quadrilogy (18+)

Shippingport Brewing Company

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

This drag/burlesque company’s annual Valentine’s Day show is themed around TV and movies, with homages to “Risky Business,” “Mean Girls,” “Gremlins,” and more.

Valentine’s Photo Booth and Scavenger Hunt

Club K9 Dog Bar

$5 | 6-9 p.m.

Photo booth photos with your fur babies and a scavenger hunt? Yes please!

Valentine’s Micro Weddings

Whitehall House & Gardens

$500 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Want to get married without having to spend years planning for (and thousands of dollars paying for) a big wedding?

My Dog Is My Valentine

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Free | 5-8 p.m.

Who needs a regular bar date when your furry friend can be your Valentine?

Valentines Paint Night

Mellwood Art Center

$85 | 6 p.m.

Paint a picture with your partner while enjoying a sweet treat: cupcakes!

Valentines Pop-Up @ Whirling Tiger

The Whirling Tiger

Free | Times vary (Feb. 3-19)

Enjoy lovely themed treats and cocktails with a date or the gals. (Or come back on Friday or Saturday night for a free photo session!)