5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

XXXOOO with Va Va Vixens (18+)

Art Sanctuary

$35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m.

Local circus/burlesque company Va Va Vixens is sure to bring va-va-voom to your Va-Va-Valentine’s Day. At this adults-only show (the first of six performances over subsequent weekends), there’ll be burlesque, aerial acts, dancing and plenty more seductive entertainment.

H*tler’s Tasters

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

$22.23-$27.50 | 7:30-9 p.m.

Margot Wölk was one of a small group of women chosen to taste Adolf Hitler’s food to see if it had been poisoned, though she detested the dictator and his politics. This anachronistic dark comedy explores themes of complacency as it follows what those young women did while they were waiting to find out, after eating, if they’d live or die.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Kentucky Exposition Center

$10 general admission | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

All sorts of creepy-crawlies, skeletons, specimens, and spooky things will fill South Wing A of the Expo Center for this peculiar traveling convention. Young children and squeamish adults should stay home.

Beer Yoga

21st in Germantown

$15 | 4:3-5:30 p.m.

And if you are too squeamish for that expo, why not try something chill — namely, a yoga class “so easy you can follow along with a beer in your hand”?

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Unhinged Speed Dating

Planet of the Tapes

$12 ($9 with the code “LEO” at checkout) | 6-8 p.m.

Find a date before Valentine’s Day at this very unique event. Besides the attendees, there’ll be a few characters in attendance; last time, according to an attendee who told LEO about his experience, they included “bad advice friend,” a happily-married man, and Jesus. (The latter reportedly “joined/mediated conversations where someone felt uncomfortable.”) There’ll also be unique conversation prompts: for example, rather than the usual “Tell me about yourself,” you might hear, “How would you fight a sharknado?”