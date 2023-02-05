5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/24-2/26)



FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Cinderella

Brown Theatre

$40.60-$129.08 (financial assistance available) | 8 p.m.

Kentucky Opera presents its take on the classic story of “Cinderella” in this colorful two-show production, which also runs Sunday afternoon. Check out LEO’s photos of the show in our gallery.

2023 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts (Through Feb. 25)

Speed Art Museum

$12 ($8 Speed Members) | 6 p.m.

Before the Academy Award winners are announced, check out a screening of the nominations in a category that often flies under the radar: Documentary Shorts. Enjoy consecutive screenings of “The Elephant Whisperers,” “Haulout,” “How Do You Measure a Year?,” “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “Stranger at the Gate.” The latter documents a U.S. Marine who plotted a terrorist attack on an American mosque in a small town, “but his plan takes an unexpected turn when he comes face-to-face with the people he sets out to kill,” according to the movie listing. Over the weekend, the Speed is also offering showings of films in all three Oscar categories for shorts. Click here to see the full schedule.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market featuring Carrellee (18+)

Art Sanctuary

$10 | 9 p.m.

The Dark Market — “a curated nighttime oddities and art market” — is once again teaming up with goth and dark-wave musicians for a collaborative event. This time, the event features “noir synth-pop” from Carrellee, as well as tunes from Count Grozny and Sorrow Vomit. The food trucks Awsome’z Burger’z and Fright Bites will be slinging late-night grub.



SATURDAY, FEB. 25

“Spin” A Record Show

TEN20 Brewery (1020 E. Washington St.)

$5 (after 10 a.m.) | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beer and music, always quite the match. And if you’re looking to bulk up your music collection, TEN20 and Fleur De Flea Vintage Urban Markets are hosting this record show, which will feature some of the largest dealers in the region, who will be selling vinyl, CDs, DVDs, vintage tees, record consoles, and more.

Games on Tap

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | Noon – 5 p.m.

While we’re on the topic of craft beer and pop culture… Hi-Wire Brewing is hosting the ongoing series Games on Tap, featuring around 50 modern board games that you can play with friends and strangers alike. New to tabletop gaming? That’s OK, the people from Games on Tap are there to help teach you how to play them.