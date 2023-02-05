5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/17-2/19)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Va Va XXXOOO

Art Sanctuary

$35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m.

Oh-oh-oh yes, we listed this on 5 Things last week, too, but we’re recommending it again. This Valentine’s Day-themed burlesque show, which features aerials, dancing, singing, “traditional” stripping, roller skating, and more, has its last two performances this weekend. (To see more of the action, check out LEO’s photo gallery.)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Ghost Hunting 101 – Valentine’s Day Edition

Raven’s Roost Boutique (128 W. Main St., New Albany)

$20 | 7:30 p.m.

The paranormal investigators of Boo 812 want to show you (and your boo!) how to find ghosts and other spirits in this workshop.

The Gravy Cup

Mellwood Art Center

$25-$35 | 9 a.m. – noon with VIP ticket, 10 a.m. – noon with GA ticket

At this culinary competition, local chefs will show off their best biscuits and gravy recipes — and guests will get to sample all of the entries!

UofL Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson

KFC Yum! Center

$45+ | 7 p.m.

We’re breaking from our typical recommendations here (that is, offbeat events, shows, etc.) because this game will have a very important part of Louisville sports history: the unveiling of a banner to commemorate the 2013 men’s basketball team’s victory in the NCAA D1 Championship.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Office Trivia w/The Real Todd Packer

Louisville Comedy Club

$25 | Doors at 3 p.m., show at 4 p.m.

Out of all of the characters on “The Office,” the rude, crude traveling salesman Todd Packer was certainly… one of them. Actor David Koechner will host this “Office” trivia event — in character.