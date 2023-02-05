5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Va Va XXXOOO

Art Sanctuary

$35-$45 | Doors at 7 p.m., show from 8-11 p.m.

Oh-oh-oh yes: Va Va Vixens, a local circus/burlesque company, is bringing Louisville plenty of va-va-voom for the Va-Va-Valentine’s Day season. Their latest show features aerials, dancing, singing, “traditional” stripping, roller skating, and more. (To see more of the action, check out LEO’s photo gallery.)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Emo Nite (21+)

Headliners

$16 | 10 p.m.

This touring nightclub party is a super-fun throwback to the glory days of goth and emo music. Dan Marsala (Story of the Year) will play a guest set. (Check out LEO’s photos from a previous Emo Nite in this gallery.)

Red & White Salsa Party

Hotel Louisville

$10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Get really close to your partner before Valentine’s Day next week by learning salsa and bachata moves.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Puppers Bowl

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Free | 2-5 p.m.

Although we’ve got a much longer list of Super Bowl events right here, we wanted to spotlight this one because… how could you not? There are puppies! And you get to play with them!

11th Annual SECOND Halloween! (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

There is, of course, one particular American holiday happening on Sunday, but why not celebrate two? After the Super Bowl, go to Planet of the Tapes to compete in a costume contest and trivia competition, eat potluck dishes, get candy, watch romance-themed horror movies, and try a new hot sauce.