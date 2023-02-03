3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/3-2/5)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

ADDULTS – “Basement Full of Birds” Cassette Release!

Kaiju

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m.

Remember cassette tapes? Local band addults, self-described as “a weird little mix of indie, folk, rock, diy, outsider, etc.,” does. Their album “Basement Full of Birds” came out last year, but you can get it on a cassette tape tomorrow. Bon Air and Parister will open.

Dizgo & Houseplant

Headliners

$15 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Groovy, funky psychedelic rock with elements of jazz and “jamtronica.” Houseplant’s “Acetone” was one of our Best Local Songs of 2022.

Kr8vN8vs Records Presents: Ghetto Gospel Album Release Show

Mag Bar

$10 | Doors at 8:30 p.m.

Kr8vN8vs’ own Furious Floyd and Q-Mystik are celebrating the recent release of their debut collab, Ghetto Gospel. Dave.Will.Chris and 2 Exclusive Semi will open.