3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/24)

FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Black to the Future II with Producing A Kind Generation, The Jesse Lees, Scott T. Smith & more
The Whirling Tiger
$15 | 8 p.m.
Catch some of Louisville’s most talented musicians at this event featuring performances by Producing A Kind Generation, Scott T. Smith, The Jesse Lees, 1st Shift & Montreux, and DJ Always. Check out a recent LEO interview with Producing A Kind Generation — a sharp, kaleidoscopic rock band — here.
Headliners
$35 | 8 p.m.
Through heart-on-the-sleeve alt-country, Morgan Wade is one of the brightest rising songwriters in the genre.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Louisville Palace
$87+ | 7:30 p.m.
The legendary member of the Grateful Dead needs no introduction; he’s been a mainstay and a brilliant voice in rock ‘n’ roll for decades.