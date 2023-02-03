3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/24)

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Black to the Future II with Producing A Kind Generation, The Jesse Lees, Scott T. Smith & more

The Whirling Tiger

$15 | 8 p.m.

Catch some of Louisville’s most talented musicians at this event featuring performances by Producing A Kind Generation, Scott T. Smith, The Jesse Lees, 1st Shift & Montreux, and DJ Always. Check out a recent LEO interview with Producing A Kind Generation — a sharp, kaleidoscopic rock band — here.

Morgan Wade

Headliners

$35 | 8 p.m.

Through heart-on-the-sleeve alt-country, Morgan Wade is one of the brightest rising songwriters in the genre.



SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros

Louisville Palace

$87+ | 7:30 p.m.

The legendary member of the Grateful Dead needs no introduction; he’s been a mainstay and a brilliant voice in rock ‘n’ roll for decades.