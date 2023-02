3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/17-2/19)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

So Tuff So Cute Goes To College Tour with ANGEL004

Headliners

$10 | Doors at 9 p.m., show at 10 p.m.

This EDMish/girlpunk-ish duo has a kick-ass aesthetic and a fun sound. They’ll be supported at Headliners tonight by local DJ ANGEL004.





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Boa Boys w/ Turbo Nut + Rosario

Zanzabar

$10 Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Louisville’s own Boa Boys (formerly known as Boa) bring their trippy, sunshine-y grooves back to Zanzabar, supported by Rosario (rap) and Turbo Nut (indie).

Funk & Soul Casserole

Kaiju

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Exactly what it sounds like from Tate Deddens & the Soul Emergency (soul) and Day Cruise (funk/rap), both from Louisville.