3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (2/10-2/12)

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Dual Record Release Celebration: Wolfpen Branch and The Bibelhauser Brothers

The Whirling Tiger

$25 | 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky bluegrass quintet Wolfpen Branch will celebrate the release of their new album, “Long Hill to Climb,” with support from Aaron Bibelhauser (a member of Wolfpen Branch) and his “evil twin brother” Adam. The Bibelhausers will perform songs from their new album, “Close Harmony,” which was released today.





SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Gates to Hell Record Release

Portal

$20 | Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

Good old-fashioned metalcore throwdowns in honor of local band Gates to Hell releasing a new album. Openers include Year of the Knife, Mutilatred, Sentenced 2 Die, Damnations Domain, and Two Witnesses. Mosh your face off.

Flogging Molly with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$37.50+ | 8 p.m.

The Celtic punks of Flogging Molly will be joined by the Pittsburgh punks of Anti-Flag and the British folk-punks of Skinny Lister. Lots of punk to go around.