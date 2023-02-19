19 Bars And Venues Where You Can Watch The Super Bowl In Louisville

Where'll you be on Super Bowl Sunday?

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 12. We’ve put together a list of public watch parties in Louisville where you can enjoy the Eagles vs. Chiefs showdown with friends and soon-to-be friends.

Note: of course, just about every sports bar will be showing the game, but the venues we listed here are making special events out of it. Did we miss any? Let us know at [email protected] and we’ll update our list.

The Manhattan Project

2101 Frankfort Ave.

This one’s for the birds — rather, the Eagles — and their fans. Louisville’s own Eagles fan group will be headquartered here on Sunday.

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

3210 D. W. Griffith Ln., La Grange

Watch the Big Game on a big screen — a 92-foot screen, to be exact.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

800 Baxter Ave.

Not only will there be a watch party for the NFL’s biggest game, but there’ll also be something even better from 2-5 p.m.: the Puppers Bowl, starring adoptable puppies from the Kentucky Humane Society!

Mag Bar

1398 S. 2nd St.

For $7, you get all-you-can-eat game day food like chili, wings, hot dogs, and more.

Old Louisville Brewery

625 W. Magnolia Ave.

Bring a potluck dish and drink a $5 pint.

Chill BAR Highlands

1117 Bardstown Rd.

Bring an appetizer — especially if it’s queso, because the person who brings the best queso will win $50 cash and a $50 gift card.

American Turners

3125 River Rd.

Adults can watch the game while kids enjoy a “mini circus camp night,” which will also include pizza and bowling. (Note: the event is free, but the circus camp requires paid admission.)

Drake’s St. Matthews

3939 Shelbyville Rd.

Enjoy $3 pints of Michelob Ultra.

Wyandotte Tavern

3700 Taylor Blvd.

Enjoy a free sandwich and/or bring a potluck dish.

Joe’s Palm Room

1821 W. Jefferson St.

Before the game, compete in a spades tournament and try your luck with raffles and Super Bowl squares.

Hauck’s Corner

1000 Goss Ave.

Try a “Kansas City BBQ pizza,” “Philly Cheese Steak Pizza,” or $1 wings.

Joe’s Older Than Dirt

8131 New La Grange Rd.

Enter the free raffle to win some swag, plus enjoy $2 hot dogs and $3 chili dogs, among other deals.

Louisville StrEatery

304 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Before the game, try your hand at another game: beer pong. The beer pong tournament winner gets $250 cash.

The Sports & Social Club

427 S. 4th St.

Fourth Street Live!’s sports bar is offering a reservation-only (and 21+ only) game day experience. Tickets are $25 per person.

The Merryweather

1101 Lydia St.

There’ll be a free buffet of game-day fare.

New View Bar and Grill

7601 Outer Loop

Bring your best chili to this party and you might win a cash prize.

Mr. G’s Lounge

10432 Shelbyville Rd.

Enjoy fifty-cent wings and other food/drink deals.

Bud’s Tavern J-Town

9119 Galene Dr.

Local classic rock cover band Rock Station will play before the game and during halftime. Bring a potluck dish.

Kentucky Young Democrats

1002 Hull St.

This watch party is also a fundraiser (with free food) and info session for the Kentucky Young Democrats.