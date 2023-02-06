10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (2/6-2/10)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Metal Monday w/ Wretched Idol & Slum City

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free hardcore music from Wretched Idol (Bloomington, IN) and Slum City (Louisville).

BLatinX: Celebrating Puerto Rico’s African Heritage

LFPL Main Branch

Free (registration requested) | 6:30 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, learn about the ways in which the African diaspora has influenced Puerto Rican culture.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Paramore “This Is Why” Global Listening Event

Guestroom Records (1806 Frankfort Ave.)

Free | Line begins at 3:30 p.m., listening begins at 4 p.m.

Listen to Paramore’s newest album with other local fans before it releases to the public this Friday. Guests will also get a free poster (while supplies last). (Note: Paramore will not be at this event, unfortunately.)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Find Your Kiss Speed Dating Event (21+)

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Find love! Or at least see some cute dogs.

The Veldt, Air Chrysalis and The Dream Iridescent

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

An evening of shoegaze from The Veldt, Black twin brothers who’ve worked with Cocteau Twins, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and more. Locals Air Chrysalis and The Dream Iridescent open.

Jazz Night

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8-10 p.m.

A free night of jazz at the recently-ish reopened bar and performance venue.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Oops! All Valentine’s Monsters

Planet of the Tapes

$10 ($7 with the code “LEO” at checkout) | 8 p.m.

Local comedians will perform sets as some of the “monsters” of Valentine’s Day, including the Green M&M and “your ex, who’s thriving,” at this show hosted by Lena Beamish.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Sweet Nothings

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 7 p.m.

At this Valentine’s-themed pop-up, you can get free photos with a partner or pal on Friday and Saturday nights between now and Sunday, Feb. 19.

Louisville Silent Disco

Hi-Wire Brewing

$10 | 8 p.m. – midnight

Three channels of music for you to dance to (quietly).

Valentine’s Alt Drag Show

Air Devil’s Inn

$5 (but bring money to tip the performers) | 9:30 p.m.

Air Devil’s Inn’s alt drag night returns. There’ll be performances by Vic León, Static Rot, Miss Ellania, Sapphire Rose, Alastor Jolie, and Selene St. Claire.