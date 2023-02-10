10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (2/27-3/3)

MONDAY, FEB. 27



Metal Monday w/ KUR

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free music from KUR, a “blackened death metal band erupting from the bowels of Lexington.”



TUESDAY, FEB. 28



Poorcastle 2023 Official Lineup Announcement Party (21+)

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 7 p.m.

The “fest for the rest” returns to Breslin Park this year, but who’s on the lineup? Find out at this event, which will also have sets by Young Romantics and TrapKingKai, plus a dance party and giveaways.

If you missed Poorcastle last year, check out how it all went down in our gallery. If you miss this party, don’t worry — we’ll have the lineup at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.





Retro Video Game Night!

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Play classic retro games like “Pac-Man,” “Galaga,” “Donkey Kong,” and “Super Mario Brothers” in this laid-back brewery.



Dough Ball High Rollers League – 502 Spring Session (21+)

Recbar

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Think your skee-ball skills are good enough to win in a competitive league? Prove it (as part of a two-person team).





The Humanity Archive Book Launch with Author Jermaine Fowler

LFPL Main Branch (301 York St.)

Free, registration required | 7 p.m.



“The Humanity Archive” host and historian Jermaine Fowler will be discussing his new book.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

B Movie Bingo

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Cheesy horror movies are filled with tropes. This event, hosted by Lena Beamish, makes a fun game out of them with the movie “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”





The Women’s Room

Location disclosed upon ticket confirmation

$8+ | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Ars Poetica founder and poet Lisa Ann Markuson (whom you may also recognize from a past LEO story) will host a women-only salon with “speakeasy vibes” and female vendors in honor of Women’s History Month.

Jazz Night at Whirling Tiger

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8-10 p.m.



Jazz is cozy. The Whirling Tiger is cozy. It’s a perfect match.

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

HomeBrew Thursdays with The Histrionics, Rooftop Garden, and Visionboard

The Enchanted Forest

$5 | 7 p.m.



Live music from three Louisville-area alt-rock bands, one of which (The Histrionics) just released a new single, “Immolate.”



BYOV – Bring Your Own Vinyl w/Kent Jackson

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Have vinyl records but no record player (or just want to share your taste in vinyls with other music fans)? Bring a vinyl record of your choice and Kent Jackson will play it. As the event description says: “Loud times guaranteed.”