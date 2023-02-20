10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (2/20-2/24)

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free metal music from Selfgod (Pittsburgh) and The Alpha Incident (Evansville).

TUESDAY, FEB. 21



MARDI GRAS “CHONK TAKEOVER” & PAWTY

PG&Js Dog Park Bar

Free | 5 p.m.

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, so the “Chonky, Chubby, Stubby, and Stout” dogs will be the stars at PG&J’s. There’ll also be king cake and a taco food truck.

Fat Turners Tuesday Celebration

American Turners (3125 River Rd.)

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Listen to a live ragtime band, eat Cajun food, and drink a hurricane or two.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

Louisville Seedbank Seed Swap

Louisville Tool Library (1227 Logan St.)

Free | 6-8 p.m.

Do you have a need — a need for seed? Trade your own plant seeds with other gardening enthusiasts.



Bon Air | El Bisonte | Star Guided Vessel

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

Enjoy a night of chill post-rock and prog rock.

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Thunderdome: Mushrooms

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

This comedy variety show has a different theme each month. This month’s theme: “mushrooms.”

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Winter into Spring (Louisville Philharmonia Winter Concert 2023)

Beargrass Christian Church

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the music of Tchaikovsky and Aaron Copeland at this free concert, performed by an all-volunteer group of local classical musicians.

Louisville Laughs presents Louisville vs. Lexington

Monnik Beer Co.

$10 advance, $15 at door | 7:30 p.m.

Stand-up comedians from Louisville and Lexington will compete to see which city’s talent is funnier.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market featuring Carrellee

Art Sanctuary

$10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Dance away your own darkness at this night of “dark eclectic music,” featuring a live performance from “noir synth-pop” artist Carrellee.

Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling

Kentucky Expo Center

Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This indoor flea market will have more than 500 booths selling antiques, clothes, collectibles, and more.