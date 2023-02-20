10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (2/20-2/24)

MONDAY, FEB. 20
Highlands Taproom
Free | 9 p.m.
Free metal music from Selfgod (Pittsburgh) and The Alpha Incident (Evansville).
TUESDAY, FEB. 21
MARDI GRAS “CHONK TAKEOVER” & PAWTY
PG&Js Dog Park Bar
Free | 5 p.m.
Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, so the “Chonky, Chubby, Stubby, and Stout” dogs will be the stars at PG&J’s. There’ll also be king cake and a taco food truck.
Fat Turners Tuesday Celebration
American Turners (3125 River Rd.)
No cover | 6-10 p.m.
Listen to a live ragtime band, eat Cajun food, and drink a hurricane or two.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22
Louisville Tool Library (1227 Logan St.)
Free | 6-8 p.m.
Do you have a need — a need for seed? Trade your own plant seeds with other gardening enthusiasts.
Bon Air | El Bisonte | Star Guided Vessel
Planet of the Tapes
$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.
Enjoy a night of chill post-rock and prog rock.
THURSDAY, FEB. 23
Planet of the Tapes
Free | 8 p.m.
This comedy variety show has a different theme each month. This month’s theme: “mushrooms.”
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Winter into Spring (Louisville Philharmonia Winter Concert 2023)
Beargrass Christian Church
Free | 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy the music of Tchaikovsky and Aaron Copeland at this free concert, performed by an all-volunteer group of local classical musicians.
Louisville Laughs presents Louisville vs. Lexington
Monnik Beer Co.
$10 advance, $15 at door | 7:30 p.m.
Stand-up comedians from Louisville and Lexington will compete to see which city’s talent is funnier.
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market featuring Carrellee
Art Sanctuary
$10 | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Dance away your own darkness at this night of “dark eclectic music,” featuring a live performance from “noir synth-pop” artist Carrellee.
Kentucky Flea Market Spring Fling
Kentucky Expo Center
Free | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
This indoor flea market will have more than 500 booths selling antiques, clothes, collectibles, and more.