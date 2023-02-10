10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (2/13)

Learn how to dance bachata this week.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Galentine’s Day 2023

Trouble Bar

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

This one’s for the ladies. Speed date with “bad bitches,” meet a local travel planner, get a tarot reading or an affirmation, shop, and more.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

For the Love of Film: The Quadrilogy (18+)

Shippingport Brewing Company

$10 | Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

This drag/burlesque company’s annual Valentine’s Day show is themed around TV and movies, with homages to “Risky Business,” “Mean Girls,” “Gremlins,” and more.

Valentine’s Day Couples Night

21st in Germantown

Free | 7:30 p.m.

Couples can get into a comedy open mic for free and get free desserts with a food order of $30 or more.

An Anti-Valentine’s Day

Losers 812 (1005 W. Market St.)

Free | 7 p.m.

Bring a photo of your ex and play darts with it, then show the photo at the bar to get half-priced appetizers.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Bachata Night Valentines Edition (18+)

Play Louisville

$10 (free to paid members of Derby City Latin Dance) | 7-10 p.m.

Dress in your red and black finery for a bachata lesson and social dancing. (No partner required!)

Womb Worm | Neoliberal Eye Cancer | YLEM (21+)

CAMP Social Club (1031 S. 6th St., rear alley entrance)

$5 suggested cover | 8 p.m.

Music from the above bands: all the way across “the sonic spectrum from the softest twinkle to the unholiest howl.”

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

An Evening with the Arts presents the Louisville Orchestra

The Jeffersonian (10617 Taylorsville Rd.)

Free, registration required | Doors at 6 p.m., music from 7:30-9 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra, under concertmaster Gabriel Lefkowitz, will perform a free concert with two pieces: Bach’s “Concerto for Violin & Oboe” and Schubert’s “Symphony No. 5.”

POTT Roast: Roast Battle Show

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

More than a dozen local comedians will roast each other in head-to-head competition rounds.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Beginner Friendly Bluegrass Jam

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

If you play a bluegrass instrument — even if you’re still learning — you can join other aficionados of the genre to create some live jams together.

Belushi Speed Ball Kaiju Party! (21+)

Kaiju

$5 | Doors at 9 p.m., music at 9:30 p.m.

Belushi Speed Ball, the biggest (and messiest-in-the-literal-sense) name in the Louisville punk scene, will be doing their thing — playing a fun thrash show, wearing costumes, and trashing a venue — supported by Daddy Sisters and Hollywood Freeze-Out.