10 Mardi Gras Events In Louisville

Laissez les bons temps roulez tonight at these Louisville events.
Shamarrdi Gras Tour (18+)
Headliners
$20 admission, $15/lb crawfish boil | Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
Live music from Louisville’s Hot Sauce Brass Band and New Orleans’ Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs, plus a crawfish boil from North of Bourbon.
MARDI GRAS “CHONK TAKEOVER” & PAWTY
PG&Js Dog Park Bar
No cover | 5 p.m.
The “Chonky, Chubby, Stubby, and Stout” dogs are the stars at PG&J’s tonight. There’ll also be king cake and a taco food truck.
Fat Turners Tuesday Celebration
American Turners (3125 River Rd.)
No cover | 6-10 p.m.
Listen to a live ragtime band, eat Cajun food, and drink a hurricane or two.
A Taste of The Highlands, Mardi Gras! 2023 (21+)
Highlands Community Campus (1228 East Breckinridge St.)
$50 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
At this event, a benefit for Highlands Community Ministries, you can sample food and drinks from local restaurants while listening to live jazz from the Billy Goat Strut Revue. (Disclaimer: this is a LEO-sponsored event.)
Mellwood Tavern
No cover | Doors at 4 p.m., food at 5 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
Eat fried chicken and N’awlins-inspired side dishes, then listen to live music from Mike Hood & Company.
Fat @$$ Tuesday Mardi Gras! Drinks Tacos & Bingo!
Seafood Lady (601 East Jefferson St.)
No cover | 6-10 p.m.
$3 tacos and shots, free bingo (with prizes), and music from DJ Keyvoko.
Drake’s (multiple locations)
No cover | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Get free king cake (with a paid dine-in purchase) and a $10 “Mardi Party Roll.” If you find the baby in your king cake, you win a $25 Drake’s gift card.
Blind Squirrel (592 North English Station Rd.)
No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Everyone gets free beads at this party. The Cincinnati-based Cajun/zydeco/etc. band Lagniappe will play live music from 5-9 p.m.
2nd Annual All You Can Eat Fat Tuesday Shrimp Boil
Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave.)
No cover | 6-9 p.m.
Get all-you-can-eat shrimp for $30 and dance to DJ Mada OneSeven’s beats.
Lou Lou on Market (812 East Market St.)
No cover | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Live jazz and a full menu of Cajun dishes at this New Orleans-inspired restaurant, which opened late last year.