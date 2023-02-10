10 Mardi Gras Events In Louisville

Laissez les bons temps roulez tonight at these Louisville events.

Shamarrdi Gras Tour (18+)

Headliners

$20 admission, $15/lb crawfish boil | Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Live music from Louisville’s Hot Sauce Brass Band and New Orleans’ Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs, plus a crawfish boil from North of Bourbon.

MARDI GRAS “CHONK TAKEOVER” & PAWTY

PG&Js Dog Park Bar

No cover | 5 p.m.

The “Chonky, Chubby, Stubby, and Stout” dogs are the stars at PG&J’s tonight. There’ll also be king cake and a taco food truck.

Fat Turners Tuesday Celebration

American Turners (3125 River Rd.)

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Listen to a live ragtime band, eat Cajun food, and drink a hurricane or two.

A Taste of The Highlands, Mardi Gras! 2023 (21+)

Highlands Community Campus (1228 East Breckinridge St.)

$50 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At this event, a benefit for Highlands Community Ministries, you can sample food and drinks from local restaurants while listening to live jazz from the Billy Goat Strut Revue. (Disclaimer: this is a LEO-sponsored event.)

FAT TUESDAY @ The Mellwood

Mellwood Tavern

No cover | Doors at 4 p.m., food at 5 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Eat fried chicken and N’awlins-inspired side dishes, then listen to live music from Mike Hood & Company.

Fat @$$ Tuesday Mardi Gras! Drinks Tacos & Bingo!

Seafood Lady (601 East Jefferson St.)

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

$3 tacos and shots, free bingo (with prizes), and music from DJ Keyvoko.

Mardi Gras!

Drake’s (multiple locations)

No cover | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Get free king cake (with a paid dine-in purchase) and a $10 “Mardi Party Roll.” If you find the baby in your king cake, you win a $25 Drake’s gift card.

Mardi Gras Party

Blind Squirrel (592 North English Station Rd.)

No cover | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Everyone gets free beads at this party. The Cincinnati-based Cajun/zydeco/etc. band Lagniappe will play live music from 5-9 p.m.

2nd Annual All You Can Eat Fat Tuesday Shrimp Boil

Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave.)

No cover | 6-9 p.m.

Get all-you-can-eat shrimp for $30 and dance to DJ Mada OneSeven’s beats.

Mardi Gras 2023 @ The Lou!

Lou Lou on Market (812 East Market St.)

No cover | 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Live jazz and a full menu of Cajun dishes at this New Orleans-inspired restaurant, which opened late last year.