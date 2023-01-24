Two Art-Loving Friends Open New Exhibit At New Albany Gallery

Two friends and neighbors, one who loves ceramics while the other love paintings, have created “a garden tour in the middle of winter,” and Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery is hosting the exhibit this Saturday.

On Jan. 28th, the New Albany gallery will open Carol and Cheryl in the Garden. The exhibit features the works of Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe, two friends and neighbors from Floyds Knobs, Indiana who both love creating art and gardening.

Visitors have the opportunity to purchase gift certificates to redeem for art by Ulrich-Barnett and Trobe, classes with the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery or classes with photographer Kim Wilhite.

Carol and Cheryl in the Garden is free and open to the public at 137 East Main Street, New Albany, IN. The opening reception on Saturday will be from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Ulrich-Barnett and Trobe will also be at the gallery for a meet and greet after the reception from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.