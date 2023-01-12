The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 11

See Brian Posehn at the the Louisville Comedy Club Jan. 12-14.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Thursday, Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Reserve your spot to perform by emailing [email protected] or show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, Jan. 13

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy Presents: Winter Showcase, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $5 at the door

9:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy featuring Lucious Williams and Mandee McKelvey, Kaiju. Free

7 p.m. –A Drunken Night Out with Ken Hamlett, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louis C.K., Louisville Palace. Tickets

9 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy featuring Lucious Williams and Mandee McKelvey, Kaiju. Free

Monday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. — MrBikey Experience presents: MLK Day Comedy Show, 21st In Germantown. Tickets

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Mndee McKelvey, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Friday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, Highview Arts Center. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 21

7 p.m. –Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 22

6 p.m. — The Kevin White show: Ryan Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

8:45 p.m. — The Kevin White show: Ryan Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Jan. 23

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. — Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Whitney Hall. Tickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 26

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Rocky Dale Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Dinosaurs, Planet of the Tapes. Free

8 p.m. — Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Whitney Hall. Tickets

Friday, Jan. 27

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 28

7 p.m. — Brian Regan, Brown Theater. Tickets

7 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. –Keith McGill, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. — Michael Palascak, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Jan. 30

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Reserve your spot to perform by emailing [email protected] or show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

Friday, Feb. 3

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. — Unhinged Speed Dating, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 FEEDBACK mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Comics tell a joke they want to work on and other comics give feedback, tags, suggestions. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first and second Thursday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. or email [email protected] to reserve a spot

Thursdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the third and fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.