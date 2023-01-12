Brian Posehn See Brian Posehn at the the Louisville Comedy Club Jan. 12-14. Provided by Representative
The SUPERLIST of Louisville comedy for Jan. 11

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

Thursday, Jan. 12

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer TaproomReserve your spot to perform by emailing [email protected] or show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, Jan. 13

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy Presents: Winter Showcase, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $5 at the door

9:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the TapesTickets

10:15 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 14

7 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the TapesTickets

7:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Eliot Chang, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. — The Roast of Elon Musk, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Brian Posehn, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Jan. 15

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft BreweryTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy featuring Lucious Williams and Mandee McKelvey, KaijuFree

7 p.m. –A Drunken Night Out with Ken Hamlett, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louis C.K., Louisville PalaceTickets

9 p.m. — Good Standup Comedy featuring Lucious Williams and Mandee McKelvey, KaijuFree

Monday, Jan. 16

7:30 p.m. — MrBikey Experience presents: MLK Day Comedy Show, 21st In GermantownTickets

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 17

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Jan. 18

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 19

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Mndee McKelvey, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer TaproomShow up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Friday, Jan. 20

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Extra Crispy Improv, Highview Arts CenterTickets

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Jan. 21

7 p.m. –Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Rich Ragains, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Pauly Shore, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Samantha Ruddy, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Jan. 22

6 p.m. — The Kevin White show: Ryan Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8:45 p.m. — The Kevin White show: Ryan Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Jan. 23

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 24

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Whitney HallTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Jan. 26

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer TaproomShow up and sign up starting at 7. Free admission.

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Rocky Dale Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Dinosaurs, Planet of the TapesFree

8 p.m. — Theo Von: Return of the Rat Tour, Whitney HallTickets

Friday, Jan. 27

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

Saturday, Jan. 28

7 p.m. — Brian Regan, Brown TheaterTickets

7 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Keith McGill, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. –Keith McGill, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Jess Hilarious, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Reena Calm, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. — Michael Palascak, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Jan. 30

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Jan. 31

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 1

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer TaproomReserve your spot to perform by emailing [email protected] or show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

Friday, Feb. 3

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the TapesTickets

Saturday, Feb. 4

7 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Matt Holt, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Sean Smith, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. — Unhinged Speed Dating, Planet of the TapesTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 FEEDBACK mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. Comics tell a joke they want to work on and other comics give feedback, tags, suggestions. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Deray Davis, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

 

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first and second Thursday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. or email [email protected] to reserve a spot

Thursdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the third and fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.