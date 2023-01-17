The Sports And Social Club Having First Drag Brunch

The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch.

The Sports and Social Club is hosting its first ever Divas Live! Drag Brunch. Come see their queens work the stage, enjoy and “sickening” brunch menu and a list of specialty cocktails.

The first drag brunch will be Feb. 26 at the bar located at 427 S. 4th St. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the show starting at 11 a.m. The even is 21 and older.