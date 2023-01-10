The Local Seltzery Prepares For First Birthday Celebration 

The Local Seltzery is kicking off its first anniversary with a public party with giveaways and specials throughout the weekend of Jan. 20. The NuLu Marketplace business opened its doors in early 2022 and is ready to roll out new drinks in honor of its birthday celebration.

Owner Braxton Turner says they are looking forward to celebrating with the community and creating new specials for customers in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“We are so thankful for all the support this past year and love being a part and giving back to the local community,” said Turner.

This craft seltzery serves a variety of seltzers including vegan, gluten-free, and low-carb options under 100 calories. The Local Seltzery also serves wine on tap, a rotation of local draft beers, select cocktails, and also non-alcoholic versions of most drinks. By using clean and natural ingredients, this seltzery aims to serve creative and thirst-quenching drinks with a fraction of the calories or carbs found in traditional cocktails or beers.

Alongside everyday menu favorites and seasonal flavors, they are also offering a “Create Your Own Seltzer” option by letting customers curate drinks with their preferred alcohol base and desired seltzer flavor. There are also options to add extra flavors or shots as well.

The Local Seltzery’s first birthday celebration opens to the public Friday, Jan. 20, and is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Guests can enter a drawing for a chance to win merchandise or gift cards and partake in the list of specials happening throughout the night. Weekend activities and specials include:

Saturday, January 21st

All day Buy One Get One Free drink specials

chance to win $100 or $50 gift cards or merchandise

Sunday, January 22nd