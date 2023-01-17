Storytelling Event Girl Code Returns to Louisville

Storytelling events have seen a rise in popularity over the past decade or so, and they have proven to be a valuable tool in human connection.

The storytelling event Girl Code is set to return on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Trouble Bar (1149 S. Shelby St.).

The event — which “showcases and highlights women storytellers from all over Kentucky that will share stories each month on a wide range of topics from relationships, family, and careers” — is set to start at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10.

Girl Code is an event by Lipstick Wars, a local poetry slam organization.

For more information, visit girlcodelou.com/events.