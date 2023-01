Our “Dreams” are about to become a reality, and we’re feeling a “Landslide” of emotions.

This morning, the KFC Yum! Center announced that Stevie Nicks, the legendary singer and songwriter most famous for her time in Fleetwood Mac, will play the Yum! Center on Tuesday, June 27.

Tickets will be available for $63.50-$285.50 at this link starting this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

In the meantime, check out some of the best songs featuring Nicks below.