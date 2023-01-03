Speed Art Museum To Hold First ‘1st Thursdays’ Series Of 2023 This Week

Patrons take in art at the Speed Museum.

This Thursday, Jan. 5, from 5-8 p.m., the Speed Art Museum will host the first of its ‘1st Thursdays’ event series this year.

Here’s the schedule:

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Costumed figure drawing (Atrium)

5:30-7:30 p.m. — Tarot card readings (English Renaissance Room)

6 p.m. — “Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary” gallery tour with curator Kim Spence

The Mucha exhibit, which profiles the life and works of the decorated Art Nouveau painter and illustrator, is open through Sunday, Jan. 22. (Read LEO’s review of the exhibit here.)