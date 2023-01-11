Shrek Rave coming to Mercury Ballroom This Weekend in Louisville

A party sweeping the nation, the Shrek Rave is coming to the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville.

This Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m., Mercury Ballroom will host “Shrek Rave,” a touring dance party themed around the titular green ogre of the famous and much-memed movie franchise.

Tickets can be purchased for $24.

Here’s what Shrek Rave looked like in Houston last October:

If you’re looking for more early-2000’s-insipred fun but Shrek’s not really your thing, there’ll also be a SpongeBob SquarePants-inspired dance party, Bikini Bottom Rave, at Bogart’s in Cincinnati the same night.

But hey, as the Shrek Rave organizers say: “IT’S DUMB JUST COME HAVE FUN! COOL IS DEAD! WHO CARES!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercury Ballroom (@mercuryballroom)

