See The Kids Rock In Maxwell’s House Of Music’s Winter Rock School Showcase, Jan. 22 At the Jefferson

Maxwell’s House of Music is hosting their Winter Rock School Showcase Jan. 22 at the Jefferson (715 W Riverside Dr.). The concert will showcase groups of all ages from the Little Rockers who are 4-6 years old, Rock 101/102 groups who are ages 7-15, and the performance program who are ages 12-18. The showcase will include the adult “Weekend Warrior” group who are musicians over 18. Proving that it is never too late to pursue your passion, the oldest Weekend Warrior is 76!

“The sky’s the limit, as far as genres,” said Maxwell’s Music Director of Education Toni Carroll. “We have bands doing metal, classic rock, emo/punk, pop, blues, southern rock, and more. All ages and genres are welcome in our program. We place students in groups with others of similar age, skill level, musical interest, and maturity level and create a band. We get them a professional photoshoot, help them create band names, teach them about stage confidence and how to use equipment on and off the stage.”

The show is free and will happen from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Jan. 22. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased HERE.