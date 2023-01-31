Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Are Together Again And Coming To The Louisville Palace

Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are together again and coming to the Louisville Palace.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are joining forces again for Raise the Roof and making a stop in Louisville on May 2, at the Louisville Palace. Tickets go on sale Friday through the Palace/LiveNation website.

The album Raise the Roof finds Plant and Krauss joining forces with T Bone Burnett on the track “High and Lonesome.” Much of the record includes deep tracks from artists such as Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Calexico and more.

While you wait to buy a ticket your money is making your hands itch, here’s a little playlist of Krauss and Plant tunes to keep you company.