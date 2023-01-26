Redbud Dining Room & Dance Hall Announces Closing Date, Last Parties

After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close

Last week, the owners of the Butchertown venue Redbud Dining Room & Dance Hall (983 Goss Ave.) announced that the business would close after only six months in operation, albeit without any specific closing dates listed. This week, however, the owners shared that the dance hall will close after two parties this weekend, and the restaurant will close next month.

Redbud Dance Hall will hold its last parties this Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. Friday’s party will start at 11 p.m. and will feature DJ sets from Coop le Moderne, Dom Haley and SDDP. Admission is $10 at the door.

Saturday’s party (which is free) will go from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and will feature DJ sets from Aaron Chadwell (one of the owners of Redbud), Sweetboy, Nickelson, DJ Mint, A.Bell and JPB.

Redbud Dining Hall’s last day in operation will be Saturday, Feb. 11.

The venue opened in July 2022. Check out LEO’s photos of the space in this gallery.