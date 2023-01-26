R&B/Soul Legends Earth, Wind & Fire Coming To The Louisville Palace On June 27

Legendary Funk, R&B and Soul band Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to the Louisville Palace on June 27.

The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to the Louisville Palace (625 S. 4th St.) on Tuesday, June 27, the same evening as Stevie Nicks plays the Yum! Center. So it’s a night for legends and clearly one for hard choices. Tickets for the Earth, Wind & Fire show are on Pre-sale now but officially go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27.

Earth, Wind & Fire return to the road after the recent loss of drummer Fred White, who passed away on Jan. 1 from undisclosed causes. He was 67.

In honor of the White brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire, here are some videos for you to enjoy while you make up your mind between this show and seeing Nicks. Whatever your choice, you won’t be disappointed, guaranteed.

Doors for Earth, Wind & Fire open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.