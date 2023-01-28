Nulu Bock Fest & Wurst Fest Returns To Louisville March 25

One of Louisville’s favorite festivals, Nulu Bock Fest, returns on March 25, and one of the coolest and maybe more unusual attractions is goat racing. But there’s also beer, sausage, a farmers’ market and live music to check out.
Nulu Bock Fest continues an annual Spring ritual tracing back to the mid-19th Century to mark the changing of the season when the dark German lager, known as bock, was released across the city after a winter of aging. The holiday, which usually coincides with Lent, was hugely popular in Louisville during its first brewing boom, but fell out of favor during Prohibition.
This year will welcome more local breweries than ever before. Each brewery will serve its 2023 Bock Beer, along with other selections, at the event. This year’s festival runs March 25 from noon to 6 p.m. in the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street.
For non-beer drinkers, Bulleit Bourbon will have specialty craft cocktails and mixed drinks for sale alongside the Bulleit Woody Wagon, a 1930’s tear-drop camper. The Patron Tequila Shack returns for a second year featuring margaritas, and Rivergreen Cocktails will serve gin cocktails in 12oz cans.
The Annual Wurst Fest is presented by KY Proud and will welcome local restaurants featuring Kentucky Proud Wurst Sausages. Chefs will have the opportunity to put their spin on this traditional dish. Local celebrity judges will taste each sausage and crown the Best of the Wurst Fest winner at 2:30 pm.
The Jefferson County Farm Bureau will host a farmers’ market of over 30 members showcasing fresh foods, crafts and other items for sale. There will also be a family-friendly activities and displays for the kids including the Tipping Tractor, Bessie the Milking Cow, the Discovery Trailer, Bubble Truck, a petting zoo and more.
The festival will also include live music from local musicians on the Main Stage in the 600 Block of East Market Street.
12:00 pm – Louisville School of Rock https://locations.
schoolofrock.com/louisville
1:30 pm – Wicker Frog Alternative Acoustic https://www.facebook.com/
wickerfrog
3:00 pm – Luke Powers https://www.facebook.com/
LukeAPowers/
4:30 pm – Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters https://nickdittmeier.com
Happy Goat Races, presented by Jefferson County Farm Bureau, will happen during the event where goats are walked and run by handlers down a special race track. To better accommodate spectators, the goat races now include grandstands on either side of the track for better viewing of the action in the 800 block of Market Street.
Noon – Blessing of the goats and Bock Beer
12:30 p.m. – Renewal by Andersen Adult Goat Race
1:15 p.m. – First Urology Baby Goat Race
2 p.m. – Tractor Supply Adult Goat Race
2:45 p.m. – FEATURED RACE Tom Drexler Forecast Dash Baby Goat Race
3:30 p.m. – Hotel Genevieve Adult Goat Race
4:15 p.m. – Taj Bar Spirits Classic Baby Goat Race
5 p.m. – Angel’s Envy Adult Goat Race
5:30 p.m. – Nulu Marketplace Classic Baby Goat Race Championship
6 p.m. – Adult Goat Race Championship
