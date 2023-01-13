MLK Day Events In Louisville Include a Paint Party at Mellwood Paint Studio And Much More

As we’re approaching the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the events in his honor are popping up. There is a day of events at the Ali Center, honoring both King and Muhammad Ali who share January as their birth month. There will be performances at the Kentucky Center and the UofL African American Theater program featuring The Real Young Prodigys, Redline Performing Arts, Faith Works, as well. These events are all free.

There is also a paint party at Paint it Sweet (1860 Mellwood Ave.).

The MLK Paint Party costs $40 (includes all materials) and will be held at the Paint It Sweet studio at Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite. The event page promises a “fun and relaxing” class.

So, after your acts of service and remembrance of Dr. King, maybe end your evening with a little painting and fun.

When thinking about Martin Luther King Jr. this holiday, take in this video of him with Muhammad Ali.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.