Members of Loretta Lynn’s Original Band To Play Tribute Concert In Hodgenville

When Kentucky native Loretta Lynn, the legendary country singer of hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Fist City,” passed away in October 2022, she left behind a lasting legacy. Next week, her original band, The Coalminers, will play a show honoring her legacy in Hodgenville alongside Emily Portman, who portrayed Lynn in the touring production of “Conway Twitty: The Man, The Music, The Legend, The Musical.”

The show, which will celebrate many of Lynn’s hits, will be Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Jamboree (2579 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville). Tickets are only available by calling the venue directly (270-358-3545.)

In a news release, Portman said, “We lost a legend earlier this year and she was an artist that paved the way for so many of us. I was honored to know her, to have her blessing in portraying her, and it’s a bigger honor to continue carrying on her legacy.”

Members of the Coalminers who are slated to perform include guitarist and longtime bandleader Dave Thornhill, steel guitarist Bob Hempker, bass guitarist Dennis Digby, drummer John Brown and pianist Monty Parkey.

“When I play a ‘Loretta Lynn Tribute’ show with Emily, it takes me back to 1967 when I played my first show with Loretta,” Thornhill said in a news release. “After my 55 years and 10,000 plus shows, playing lead guitar with Loretta, it’s like I’m starting all over again.”