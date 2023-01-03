Matt Stell Brings His ‘Man Made’ Tour To PBR Louisville: A Cowboy Bar Feb. 9

Nashville recording artist Matt Stell is bringing his show to Louisville. He’ll be performing at PBR Louisville: A Cowboy Bar (432 S. 4th St.) on February 9th. Stell is headlining his “Man Made” tour. Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them HERE. Doors open at 7.

It’s country music and if you’re into that, you might be into this show. Maybe you can ask him about turning down Pre-Med at Harvard to pursue his dream as a country singer. While he chose music, his Give a Damn Foundation has supported his charitable efforts with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Doctor’s Without Borders, and the Humane Society.

See him make a “big check” for St. Jude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Stell (@mattstell)

“If you cut a groove too deep, it’s hard to get out of it,” Stell said in his AXS bio. “I’ve never wanted to be some one-dimensional artist, and with this new EP, I think I’m determined to show that there is much more to me than just a guy who can sing a love song.”

Not sure if Stell’s country is your kind of country? Listen for yourself. Oh and don’t worry about getting a good view, the man is 6’7, plenty of him to see from likely anywhere in the room.



