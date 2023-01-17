Crane House Celebrates Lunar New Year with Dinner, Auction

The Asia Institute – Crane House (AICH) is holding a Lunar New Year Dinner and Auction – the Year of the Rabbit on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center.

AICH is a cultural center that aims to bring diversity to the Kentuckiana area by providing cultural and educational services and programs to share and maintain Asian heritage while also working to increase the capacity of local Asian communities.

The dinner will present different aspects of one of the most significant festivities in many Asian cultures, including a six-course meal that’s curated by a team of chefs, including Nokee Bucayu who recently won a challenge on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown. The team is under the direction of chefs Peng S. Looi and Dan Thomas. The meal will include modern Asian dishes, signature drinks, sake and soju tastings, and tea tastings.

Local Asian entertainment, including a River Lotus Lion Dance and Cardinal Bhangra dancers, will be spotlighted during the dinner as well.

Donations for the auction can be done online on a form posted by AICH. Mobile bidding is also available for those interested in purchasing from the auction.

Tickets for the dinner and entertainment start at $288 a person with package deals available for larger parties or sponsors. The dress for the event is cocktail or festive Asian attire and is from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

For more information on the AICH auction and dinner click here.