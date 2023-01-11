Louisville’s Kentucky Derby Museum Marks Derby 149 With New Secretariat Exhibit

Construction has begun on a new exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Ahead of this year’s 149th Kentucky Derby, the museum is creating the space honoring one of the greatest racehorses of all time, marking the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown win and still unbeaten times.

The exhibition will be housed in 1000 sq. ft. of the museum and will share footage, artifacts, and stories of the famous thoroughbred who was also known as Big Red. The experience will be immersive and along with the new exhibit, the museum plans a handpicked Woodford bottle, a special Secretariat celebration, new merch, and new Derby edition tours.

Who was Secretariat?

Secretariat is the ninth winner of the Triple Crown, which means the horse won three consecutive races, The Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont Stakes. Secretariat holds the fastest time record in all three races. He has been memorialized in films and popular television shows.

Secretariat died at age 19 in 1989.

This is just the latest exhibit the Kentucky Derby Museum has undertaken to expand its offerings.