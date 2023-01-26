Louisville’s Classic Punk Dive, Mag Bar Is Hosting Music Fest in July

Mag Bar had so much fun last year that it is bringing its Mag Bar Music Fest back for a new round of amazing live and local music.

So this is a bit far off but save the dates! Mag Bar is hosting their Mag Bar Music Fest again this year. From Jul. 20-23, they are planning four days of live, genre-spanning music and “good times” in the space they are calling the Magnoliadome. Mag Bar has come a long way from ripped seats and dusty pool tables.

No word yet on who is playing but last year’s lineup included: Trap King Kai, HippyTrash, Paige Beller, Isolation Tank Ensemble, Freedive, Shi, Batwizard, Vice Tricks and Baptiste among others.

Maybe you’ll get to see some old favorites along with what is certain to be a stellar lineup of new acts. While waiting for the festival, keep your eyes on the Mag Bar Music Fest’s Facebook page where further lineup information will be released. As always, LEO will update when we know more, too.

