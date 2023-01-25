Louisville’s American Printing House For The Blind Is Getting A Facelift And A New Name For The Museum

The American Printing House for the Blind (1839 Frankfort Ave) is the leading nonprofit organization creating accessible books, products and learning tools for people who are blind and have low vision. After starting in 1866 with a single press to emboss books in the basement of the Kentucky School for the Blind, which sits right next door, APH now records talking books, creates braille and tactical graphics materials and products that continue to revolutionize access to those materials for those in the blind and low vision communities.

“It’s not just 165 years of creating braille, books, and products. It’s 165 years of innovation, determination, and creativity that has kept us going. This is the APH you still see today,” said Dr. Craig Meador, APH President in a release. “We know the best is yet to come, as we will continue to break barriers and create equal opportunities for individuals we serve.”

Now the campus is getting a facelift and brand new space for its museum.

The new renovations will total over 100,00- square feet of construction including an entirely new museum space which is changing its name to “The Dot Experience.” The Dot Experience is being designed with the input of those in the community they will serve. It is planned to be an experience that invites visitors to make changes in the world around them. The name change is an homage to the legacy of braille, a series of six dots in various combination forms letters, numbers and words and serve as (according to the release) “the code for communication and lifelong literacy for those who cannot see.”

“The Board of Trustees of APH is honored to support the work of this leading organization and the commitment to inclusiveness as the norm,” said Phoebe A. Wood, Board Chair in a release. “Our goal for the new museum and manufacturing tour is to become a significant visitor destination in Louisville, and also model what it is to be an inclusive museum and to share that with others.”

The project breaks ground this spring and will cover the current Bauhaus front of the APH building and add 19,900 square feet of space for the new museum.

