Louisville Zoo’s Wild Lights Returns With New Lanterns And 50,000 LED Bulbs

Wild Lights is returning to the Louisville Zoo Mar. 10 and running through May 21. Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The glowing spectacular returns with an almost entirely new group of lanterns. Visitors to the Zoo will be able to travel around the world as they travel the 1.4 miles sound the Zoo. See famous landmarks, plants and animals from around the globe.

The lanterns that illuminate at Wild Lights are handcrafted art displays made of silk-covered, metal frams and LED light bulbs. The event will feature over 50,000 LED light bulbs, 18 interactive displays, eight animated lanterns, and 10 light changing pieces that will certainly offer a treat for all who visit.

Part of the 46-night run of Wild Lights, audiences will experience live cultural performances including Chinese Folk Dance, acrobatics and more. There will be a market with goods for sale and cocktails available for purchase. From the release: The event is wheelchair and stroller-friendly on a paved path. The festival is a rain or shine event and will be held 6:30 – 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights from Mar. 10 – May 21 and nightly from Mar. 30 – Apr. 9.

Early Bird pricing is available from Mar. 10 – 31. Tickets are $20/$17 (members) gen admission. There will continue to be family four packs available for $65/$55 (members). All tickets must be purchased in advance of your visit.

Travel with John and Mimi as they tour Wild Lights 2022: